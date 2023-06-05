New Delhi, June 5: Zebronics has launched a vertical Smart-LED Projector in the Indian market. The sleek-looking device can be conveniently ceiling-mounted and comes with built-in powerful speakers.

The Zebronics ZEB-PixaPlay 22 comes with dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. It is powered by a quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage. Redmi 12 Spotted with 90Hz Display, 50MP Camera; From Price to Specs, Here's All We Know.

The portable projector comes with a number of features, including a 1080p resolution, a 3200 lumens brightness, a 30000 hours LED lamp life, electronic focus, and mirroring support.

The ZEB-PixaPlay 22 features a user-friendly UI design. It lets you enjoy movies, games, and multimedia content on a large 406cm screen. You can easily mirror content from your devices directly onto the projector.

Additional features include HDMI input, USB ports with pen drive support, a remote control, a protective sleeve with a carry loop, and an aux out for audio.

Zebronics ZEB-PixaPlay 22 PriceL

The Zeb-PixaPlay 22 Smart LED Projector is priced at Rs. 37,999. However, it is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 12,999. The new projector comes with a 1-year warranty. It can be purchased from Flipkart.com and the official website of the company.

"We are happy to introduce the Zeb-PixaPlay 22, a new Smart LED Projector. This projector can make you feel like you are watching a movie in a theatre at home. It has the latest technology, easy-to-use features and great performance," said Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder & Director. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition Model To Launch in June With Special Design and Goodies.

"Zebronics is always trying to make Home-Entertainment better with Projectors, Soundbars and Smart TVs. You can enjoy amazing sound and picture quality without spending too much money. We want to give everyone the best products at affordable prices. That is our way of being Always Ahead," he added.

