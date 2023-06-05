New Delhi, June 5: Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Redmi 12 soon. However, it was recently listed on the Xiaomi Portugal website, and all specifications were revealed.

The Redmi 12 has been spotted online with a 679-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition Model To Launch in June With Special Design and Goodies.

The upcoming smartphone will likely run Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor, 4GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD card).

The Redmi 12 is tipped to have a triple-camera rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It will feature an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming handset will measure 168.60×76.28×8.17mm and weigh 198.5g. It will come in Blue, Black and White colour options.

Connectivity on the device will include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. iQOO Neo 7 Pro India Launch Date and Specifications Leaked Out Ahead of Official Announcement.

Redmi 12 Price

The Redmi 12 is expected to be released in the coming months. In Portugal, it was listed at €209.99 (Rs 18,535 approx.). There is no confirmation about the Indian price as yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).