New Delhi, June 2 : Chinese tech major OnePlus makes an effort to stay in news and keep creating buzz with new smartphone launches, but also with many special edition models. The company has been releasing a lot of its smartphone models inspired by the game that in turn draws inspiration from the Genshin Impact in China. And now, it the flagship OnePlus 11’s turn.

It is expected that the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact special edition model will be introduced soon by the company. As per a latest leak, the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition model is all set to launch this month itself. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Smartphone Launched; Checkout Complete Design, Specs and Price Details.

There is yet no leaked images or render images regarding the design language of the upcoming OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact edition. However, going by all the previous releases revolving around this theme, it is highly likely that the phone will feature a design inspired by a character from the game.

Apart from the limited edition OnePlus 11 handset, the box will also come with a number of goodies all with the Genshin Impact game, such as figurines, game cards, special hardware with the theme. The phone is also expected to get custom-theme UI based on the game’s character, while all other specs should remain unchanged.

OnePlus 11 Specifications

The OnePlus 11 5G features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz curved AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 4nm chipset and runs on Android 13 OS topped with OxygenOS 13. Smartphone Launches in India in June 2023: From Motorola X40 to Nothing Phone (2), All the Interesting New Handsets Preparing To Launch Next Month.

The handset offers a triple rear camera setup with Hasselblad consisting of a 50MP OIS primary sensor teamed with 48MP ultra-wide snapper and a 32MP telephoto lens. The front facing selfie camera is a 16MP unit. It packs in a 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

