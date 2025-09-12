New Delhi, September 12: Zupee has reportedly announced layoffs, with around 170 employees are said to be affected. The gaming platform’s move comes at a time when the online gaming industry in India is facing a wave of challenges. Gaming platform Zupee's job cuts are in response to the approval of the Online Gaming Act 2025, which prohibits real-money online games. In recent weeks, several companies have laid off their employees in the past few weeks as the industry struggles to cope with the effects of the ban.

As per a report of Moneycontrol, Zupee is laying off 170 employees, which is said to be nearly 30 percent of its workforce. The move comes as part of the impact of the nationwide ban on real-money gaming. Zupee stated that employees will receive extra financial assistance depending on their years of service, in addition to the contractual notice period. For several staff members, it could mean up to six months of financial support. Oracle Layoffs: US-Based Software Giant Lays Off 100 Employees in India Amid Ongoing Restructuring; Know Why.

Zupee CEO Dilsher Singh Malhi reportedly said, "This has been a tough call for us, but was necessary to adapt to the new regulatory framework. Our colleagues who are leaving us have been an integral part of Zupee's journey and we will always remain thankful for their contribution in building Zupee into what it is today."

Malhi further noted, "We are providing comprehensive support to help our colleagues step seamlessly and with confidence into their next roles." The company is said to be forming a dedicated team to collaborate with industry partners in exploring job opportunities for those affected. Additionally, the impacted employees are expected to receive first preference for re-hiring whenever new positions open within the company. Games24x7 Layoffs: After MPL, My11Circle Parent Begins Job Cuts Following Government Ban on Real-Money Games.

Several gaming companies in India are cutting jobs amid the impact of regulatory changes. Mobile Premier League (MPL) is reportedly planning to lay off 60 to 80 percent of its 500 to 600 staff. Head Digital Works, which runs A23 Rummy, has already laid off of nearly 500 employees. Baazi Games, backed by Nazara Technologies, has reduced its PokerBaazi workforce by around 200 employees, nearly 45 percent of staff. As per reports, Games24x7, the company behind Rummy Circle and My11Circle, has also carried out layoffs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).