A man walked free on Monday after spending nearly three decades behind bars for a rape he didn't commit. Patrick Brown was convicted in 1994 of raping his then 6-year-old stepdaughter, the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office in Louisiana said. The sexual assault survivor did not testify at Brown's trial and, beginning in 2002, she repeatedly asked for the case to be reviewed, insisting Brown wasn't her attacker, the district attorney's office said. But the case was not investigated again until recent years. Prosecutors have not shared details regarding the man who had raped the woman when she was a child. US Shocker: West Virginia Teacher Convicted For Sexually Abusing Student Kept ‘Top 10 Hottest Students’ List, Was Caught Masturbating on School Property.

US Man Released From Prison After 29 Years

Wrongfully convicted man released from New Orleans prison after 29 years. He was convicted of raping his 6-year-old stepdaughter, based on the testimony of adults. The victim repeatedly asked prosecutors to find the real perpetrator but was ignored for 21 years pic.twitter.com/Pzfr9VCRUk — BNO News (@BNONews) May 9, 2023

