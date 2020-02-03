California: 1 Killed, 5 Injured After Passenger Opens Fire on Greyhound Bus Before Driver Convinces Shooter to Get Off Vehicle

Firing | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File image)

California, February 3: One person was killed and four injured in a firing incident inside a Greyhound bus on Monday morning, said reports. The casualties could have been more, had not the driver persuaded in convincing the shooter to get off the bus, reported The New York Times.

The bus was heading from Los Angeles to the Bay Area, around 1.27 am. That is when the police received a call about the shooting on the bus, reported NYT.

There were 30-50 people on the bus when the gunman opened fire. The driver took the bus near the highway, Interstate 5. He then persuaded the gunmen to get off the bus, said the cops. The suspect left the bus and left his handgun behind, said the cop.

The driver then drove the bus into a gas station. The five injured people were taken to the hospital and their condition is yet to be known.

The police took the suspect in custody and questioning was pending at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, police praised the driver for handling the situation "professionally." The driver helped minimise the harm, said the police. The investigation is underway in the case.