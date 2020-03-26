Covid-19 Scare: NBC Universal Chief Executive Jeff Shell Tested Positive; Maintains He is Improving Every Day!

NBC Universal Chief Executive Jeff Shell (Image Credit: Getty Images)

With Corona pandemic engulfing the world with America alone losing more than 1000 people to Covid-19, here comes another shocking news that goes on to show that nobody is risk free totally in this hour of crisis. One gathers that NBC Universal Chief Executive Jeff Shell said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the highest profile media executive known to have contracted the disease.

"I recently have been feeling under the weather and just learned that I have tested positive for Covid-19," Shell maintained in an email to NBCUniversal staff. "Although the virus has been tough to cope with, I have managed to work remotely in L.A. and am improving every day."

Shell, in his note, reports Los Angeles Times, said that the media giant, a subsidiary of cable giant Comcast Corp., has committed $150 million to help TV, film and theme park workers who have been idled by the coronavirus response.

“We are working to resume these activities as soon as possible, but of course not until it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we recognize that a sudden halt to production creates a significant financial hardship for many. To that end, we have committed over $150 million across our film, television and parks businesses to help our employees and other workers, and to at least partially bridge the period before normal operations can restart.”