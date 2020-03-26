Covid-19 Scare: NBC Universal Chief Executive Jeff Shell Tested Positive; Maintains He is Improving Every Day!

With Corona pandemic engulfing the world with America alone losing more than 1000 people to Covid-19, here comes another shocking news that goes on to show that nobody is risk free totally in this hour of crisis. One gathers that NBC Universal Chief Executive Jeff Shell said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the highest profile media executive known to have contracted the disease.
"I recently have been feeling under the weather and just learned that I have tested positive for Covid-19," Shell maintained in an email to NBCUniversal staff. "Although the virus has been tough to cope with, I have managed to work remotely in L.A. and am improving every day."
Shell, in his note, reports Los Angeles Times, said that the media giant, a subsidiary of cable giant Comcast Corp., has committed $150 million to help TV, film and theme park workers who have been idled by the coronavirus response.