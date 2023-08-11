Mumbai, August 11: In a major development in Ethiopia, security forces have launched a crackdown on gay sex in and across the country. The security forces are said to have launched a crackdown on alleged gay sex at hotels, bars and restaurants in the capital Addis Ababa. The city administration on Thursday said that gay sexual activity is allegedly on the rise in the country's capital Addis Ababa.

The development comes as several African countries have criminalised homosexuality. According to a report in Reuters, several countries in Africa have enforced the law of criminalising homosexuality more harshly in the years gone by. A few of the governments have also proposed stricter laws and sentences, including African countries such as Ghana and Uganda. Anti-LGBTQ Law: World Bank Says No New Funding to Uganda Over Anti-Gay Law.

As the LGBT people face a higher level of discrimination in the country the community mostly remains underground, the report said. Rights groups also said that the LGBT community in Ethiopia remains underground as they fear violence and ostracism if their identities are revealed. Amid all of this, the Addis Ababa Peace and Security Administration Bureau, a government body said that they are taking action "against institutions where homosexual acts are carried out".

A crackdown was launched in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa after government officials received tip-offs from the public. Before the crackdown, the officials had already raided a guest house in the city. In a Facebook post, the city administration said, "If there is any sympathy for those who commit and execute this abominable act that is hated by man and God, (the bureau) will continue to take action." Japan, Ethiopia to Work Together for Restoring Black Sea Grain Deal.

Although gay sex is prohibited by law in Ethiopia, there have been no reports of people or members of the LGBT community being convicted for allegedly engaging in consensual same-sex sexual activity. The crackdown in Ethiopia comes after the World Bank said it would not consider new loans to Uganda after the East African country enacted an anti-gay bill that rights groups and others have condemned.

