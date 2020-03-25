Hillary Clinton Uses Donald Trump's Solar Eclipse Gaffe to Mock Him For Pushing 'Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin' as COVID-19 Cure

Trump directly looking at solar eclipse in 2017 | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, March 25: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recalled President Donald Trump's solar eclipse gaffe while apparently mocking at his bid to push the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as COVID-19 cure. Jabbing Trump on Twitter, Clinton said one must not heed to any medical advice from a man who views the solar eclipse directly. Trump Grilled For Suggesting 'Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin' as Game Changer in Fight Against Coronavirus.

Clinton, in her social media post, recalled the incident from August 2017, when Trump was caught on camera looking at the solar eclipse without the safety glasses. The video had then drawn flak towards the President, as medical experts accused him of setting a wrong precedent which may have a damaging effects on the retinas of those who replicate him.

"Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse," said Clinton, who was unsuccessful in her fierce fierce battle against Trump in the 2016 US Presidential elections.

Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

Trump, in a Twitter post last week, claimed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is rapidly moving towards finding a cure for the novel coronavirus. He suggested that the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin is emerging as a "game changer" in the battle against COVID-19.

"HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains - Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents) be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE! (sic)," Trump tweeted.

The President had drawn criticism from experts, with Dr Eugene Gu - who is heading a group of doctors leading the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, accusing Trump of suggesting an unproven remedy as cure for the disease. "The combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat the coronavirus has not been proven safe and effective through large scale clinical trials. There is only anecdotal evidence from case reports in countries overseas. Promising them as miracle drugs gives false hope," he said.