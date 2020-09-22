New York, September 22: Hilton Times Square, the iconic hotel based in New York City, would be closing down permanently on October 1. The 44-storey hotel serving to high-end customers visiting one of the world's busiest region would be downing the shutters in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made in a public filing with the New York State Department of Labor. India's Historic Taj Mahal Opens For Tourists After 188 Days of Closure Due to COVID-19.

The 478-room hotel was operational with near full-capacity till February this year. With the onset of pandemic, and NYC emerging as one of the hotspots of virus transmission in the United States, Hilton Times Square was shut on March 16.

Even as COVID-19 restrictions were eased from July, the hotel struggled in mopping up revenues as the rooms were largely unoccupied. Business travel amid the pandemic has been curtails as organisations are preferring virtual meetings. Tourism industry has also been battered due to travel restrictions imposed around the world.

The closure of Hilton Times Square will detrimentally affect nearly 200 workers who were employed by the hotel. Since March, they were furloughed by the company.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the company that controls the global chain of hotels under the brand, had reported a revenue loss of $432 million in the second quarter. The McLean-based organisation, in a recently issued statement, said it expects the hotel industry to regain the grounds lost due to the pandemic in the next two years.

