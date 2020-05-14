Indian-American Hindus in North Texas Arrange For Meals of Over 20,000 COVID-19 Frontline Workers

COVID-19 frontline workers | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Dallas, May 14: Indian-American Hindus in North Texas are arranging for the meals of over 20,000 frontline workers involved in the battle against COVID-19. The community aid is a mark of gratitude towards the first-responders of the coronavirus crisis. The meals are largely funded by Hindu-American-owned businesses such as Genghis Grill, Little Caesars and Subway, along with the voluntary contributions from the community members based in the region.

The free meals are being provided to 12,000 healthcare workers of Parkland Memorial Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Methodist Systems and other prominent hospitals in North Texas, said a statement issued by campaign organiser Neel Gonuguntla. Trump Nominates Indian-American Ashok Michael Pinto as US Representative to International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Additional 8,000 food packets are being provided to the frontline workers based in Allen, Dallas, Frisco, Garland, Plano and Richardson. Nearly 900 meals are also distributed on daily basis to workers at the North Texas Food Bank.

The aid programme will continue as long as the health workers remain burdened by the COVID-19 outbreak, the organisers said. "“As a community, we wanted to make sure no one who is working to keep us safe was left out of our efforts," Gonuguntla added.

Apart from the Hindu-American businesses based in Texas, doctors and other professionals from the community are also making hefty donations for the aid work. Socio-religious organisations including the Global Hindu Heritage Foundation, DFW Hindu Temple, Chinmaya Mission and Hanuman Temple also contributed for the cause.

In the North Texas region, more than 13,500 cases of coronavirus has been reported so far, and over 350 patients have succumbed to death. Across the United States, the pandemic has infected around 1,430,300 people and claimed 85,000 lives.