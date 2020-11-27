Brasilia, November 27: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said that he will not take a coronavirus vaccine. According to a Reuters report, he expressed scepticism toward coronavirus vaccination programs.

In statements broadcast live over multiple social media platforms, Bolsonaro added that Congress was unlikely to require Brazilians to take a vaccine. It is to be mentioned that Brazil has the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world, and Bolsonaro has for months played down the seriousness of the pandemic despite being infected with the virus in July. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil President, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Makes Announcement on Live TV.

Jair Bolsonaro Says He Will Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine:

He has repeatedly said Brazilians will not be required to be vaccinated when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available. Infact, in October, he joked on Twitter that vaccination would be required only for his dog.

