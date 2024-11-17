UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 309 witnessed several high-profile ascend at Madison Square Garden in New York, where US President-Elect Donald Trump was also in attendance, who met with an old friend in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) COO Paul Levesque or as fans know him as Triple H. Trump has had run-ins with Triple H during his various stints with WWE before becoming United States of America President in 2017. Apart from Triple H, Trump also met with UFA Owner Dana White. Donald Trump at UFC Match: US President-Elect Takes Break From Making Cabinet Picks To Attend UFC 309 Championship Fight in New York.

Donald Trump Greets Triple H At UFC

Better camera angle of the Triple-H and Donald Trump embrace. #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/11SxLlSSrU — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 17, 2024

WWE COO Triple H Meets President-Elect Donald Trump At UFC

Donald Trump is dancing, Elon Musk is here, RFK, and even bloody WWE’s main man Triple H too! I can’t stop watching 😂😂😂#UFC309 🗽 pic.twitter.com/TmxEIFwEsY — Matthew Connell (@matthewconnell) November 17, 2024

