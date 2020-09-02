Belmopan, September 2: Tropical storm Nana is likely into a hurricane before making landfall later Wednesday or early Thursday in Belize. Nana, when it makes landfall in Belize, could bring tides of 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels. Belize is a Caribbean country located on the northeastern coast of Central America. The storm may cause very heavy rainfall and flash flooding as it approaches Central America. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall Near Cameron, Louisana in US; Check Windspeed, Map And Other Updates.

"Tropical Storm nana is forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches the coast, and interest in Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula should closely monitor the progress of this storm. Strong winds, dangerous storm surge and very heavy rainfall causing flash flooding are becoming more likely from Nana," the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday. The most recent hurricane to make landfall in Belize was Earl in 2016. Hurricane Laura: Tropical Storm Has Damaged Over 3,800 Houses in Cuba, Say Officials.

Nana Intensified Into Tropical Storm on Tuesday:

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter @53rdWRS aircraft data indicate that the potential tropical cyclone 120 miles southwest of Kingston Jamaica has become Tropical Storm Nana. The maximum winds are estimated to be 50 mph pic.twitter.com/RLjmcu7y1F — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 1, 2020

The year 2020 has become a record-breaking hurricane season as it continues to precipitate storms. Nana and Tropical Storm Omar are the earliest 14th and 15th named storms in the Atlantic basin, respectively, each breaking a record from the 2005 season, CNN reported. Recently, tropical storm Laura strengthened into a powerful category 4 hurricane before hitting the US Gulf Coast, causing significant damage in the state of Louisiana.

