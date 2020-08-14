Nepal, August 14: In a tragic incident, five bodies have been found, 8 injured and 38 people missing after a landslide swept houses at around 6:30 am in Sindhupalchowk district. The landslide collapsed more than a dozen houses in Lidimo Lama Tole, Jugal rural municipality-2 due to incessant rains.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Madhav Prasad Kafle at Sindhupalchok District Police Office said that additional security personnel would be mobilised to the site as the mud debris is continuously sliding at the site. The details of the casualties and loss incurred in the disaster are yet to be ascertained. Nepal: Landslide Sweeps Houses in Parbat District, Five Dead, Three Missing.

5 Dead Bodies Found, 8 Injured & 38 Missing After Several Houses Collapse:

Nepal: 5 bodies found, 8 injured & 38 people missing after a landslide swept houses at around 6:30 am in Sindhupalchowk district. The landslide collapsed more than a dozen houses in Lidimo Lama Tole, Jugal rural municipality-2 in Sindhupalchok area of North-Central Nepal — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

India witnessed a massive landslide last week in Kerala's Idukki district, where more than 55 people were killed. In the tragedy, four rows of estate workers' houses attached to the Tata Tea estate were completely destroyed in the landslide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).