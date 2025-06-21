Kathmandu, June 21: At least seven people were killed and 25 others injured when a bus collided with an electric vehicle in Bagmati province of Nepal on Saturday, police said. The bus en route to Kakarbhitta from Dhangadhi collided with an electric vehicle on the East-West Highway in Chitwan district around 10:15 am, according to My Republica, which cited the police. Nepal Road Mishap: 5 Killed in Traffic Accidents Involving 2 Sport Utility Vehicles.

The police said the injured were moved to various hospitals for treatment where the condition of some of them was critical. It said the two vehicles remained at the crash site, causing a traffic blockage on the highway, and the police were working to reopen the road. Chitwan Police spokesperson Rabindra Khanal said an investigation into the incident was initiated, and efforts were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident.