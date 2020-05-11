Shanghai Disneyland Reopens With Controlled Capacity After COVID-19 Pandemic in China

Shanghai Disneyland (Photo Credits: AFP)

Shanghai, May 11: The Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopened to visitors with controlled capacity on Monday, after the COVID-19 pandemic in China became more subdued.

This is the first Disneyland theme park in the world that has reopened amid the ongoing pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency. Disneyland in Shanghai Will Reopen From May 11 with Social Distancing Measures Remaining in Place.

The Shanghai Disney Resort announced temporary closure in late January in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It reopened the Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in early March.