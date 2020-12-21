Kabul, Dec 21: Seven people, including a highway police chief, were killed in two improvised bomb blasts in Afghanistan on Monday, according to authorities.

In Parwan province, five police officers, including provincial highway police chief Wali Mohammad, were killed in Charikar city after their vehicle hit an IED, a senior police official told Xinhua news agency. Afghanistan Blast: 15 People Killed, 20 Injured in Explosion at Gelan District of Ghazni Province.

In Badghis province, two civilians were killed and another wounded after a cargo truck was torn apart also by an IED in Muqur district.

The police officials accused the Taliban militant group for planting the roadside bombs.

Monday's development comes after the Interior Ministry on Sunday claimed that 28 civilians were killed and 47 others injured in blasts across the country in the last three days.

According to theMinistry, a total of 37 suicide attacks and 510 blasts have killed nearly 500 civilians and injured more than 1,050 others over the past three months in Afghanistan.

A total of 2,117 civilians had been killed and 3,822 injured from January 1 to September 30 this year, according to a report of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released in October.

