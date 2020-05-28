UN Urges India And China to Avoid Any Action That Would Increase Tensions on LAC

United Nations (Photo Credits: UN Twitter)

Geneva, May 28: A day after United States President offered to mediate between India and China, Stephane Dujarric, a United Nations spokesperson, asked both the Asian countries to avoid any action that would increase tensions on the Line of Actual control (LAC). Speaking on Trump’s mediation offer, Dujarric that it is not for the Secretary-General to opine who should mediate in the situation. India-China Stand-Off Continues in Ladakh, Top Commanders of Indian Army to Carry Out In-Depth Review of Situation in LAC.

The spokesman for the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said, “It would be for parties involved to decide who they would want to mediate, not for us to opine. We're looking at the situation, and we urge parties to avoid any action that would make the situation even more tense.” In a surprising move, the US president on Wednesday offered to mediate on the "raging border issues" between India and China.

ANI's Tweet:

It would be for parties involved to decide who they would want to mediate, not for us to opine. We're looking at the situation and we urge parties to avoid any action that would make the situation even more tense: Spox for UN Secy-Gen, on US Pres' offer to mediate b/w India-China — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Trump’s offer to arbitrate came amid rising tensions between both the countries. The US president Trump tweeted, “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!”

On Wednesday, Chinese envoy in India Sun Weidong said that the two nations pose no threat to each other. “We should never let differences overshadow our relations. We should resolve differences through communication,” envoy Sun Weidong was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He added that China and India are fighting together against COVID-19, and they have an important task to consolidate relations. PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Bipin Rawat, Three Service Chiefs Amid India-China Face-Off Along LAC in Ladakh.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilt over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders. Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9