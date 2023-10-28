Nebraska, October 28: In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old US man has been found dead inside a chimney after his shoes were seen dangling from the shaft and mysterious screams were heard by residents. The incident was uncovered in Norfolk, Nebraska and the victim was identified as Zachariah Andrews, who had an arrest warrant issued against him more than two weeks after he vanished.

According to a report in Dailystar, Andrews's body was recovered on October, 19 when a maintenance worker investigated a foul odour from the apartment and discovered shoes hanging out of the chimney.

On September 16, Norfolk police had received a call from a tenant who reported a man yelling for help and that appeared to be coming from the first floor of the building. Two officers were dispatched to address the matter.

However, on arrival, the screaming could no longer be heard. Furthermore, the responding officers contacted three additional residents in the building to enquire about the screaming, including the flat beneath the first floor that the reporting caller mentioned, and no one else said anything about hearing the shouting.

Police, however, said there was a loud television playing in one of the flats in the building.

Cops said that Andrews was identified by scars, marks, tattoos, and an identification card that was found with his body. An investigation into his death is underway.

