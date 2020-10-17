Washington, October 17: United States President Donald Trump on Friday shared a story of a satire website Babylon Bee on his Twitter handle. The website is considered to be a right-wing satire site. Donald Trump in his tweet, took a dig at Democrat candidate Joe Biden after his address to voters in Townhall. Founded in 2016, the Babylon Bee is a satirical news website with a Christian conservative bent. US Presidential Elections 2020: Donald Trump Says Maybe I'll Have to Leave the Country if Joe Biden Wins Elections.

Trump tweeted, “Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-shuts-down-entire-network-to-slow-spread-of-negative-biden-news via @TheBabylonBee Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T.” US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden Vows to Repeal 'Muslim Ban' Imposed by Donald Trump Admin if Voted to Power.

Tweet by Donald Trump:

Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr via @TheBabylonBee Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

Both Trump and Biden addressed voters separately in town halls on Thursday. Biden’s address was telecast on ABC from 8 to 10 pm, while NBC broadcast Trump’s address from 8 to 9 EDT. According to Nielsen ratings, 14.1 million viewers tuned into the former VP’s town hall debate on ABC. However, only 13.5 million viewers watched Trump’s address.

Notably, the second presidential debate was scheduled for Thursday. Trump pulled out of the debate as after organisers decided to turn it into a virtual debate after the US President had tested COVID-19 two weeks ago. The final debate is still scheduled for October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

