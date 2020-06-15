US Records the Lowest COVID-19 Death Toll in Weeks With 382 Fatalities in Past 24-Hours: Johns Hopkins University

Maryland, June 15: With 382 deaths due to coronavirus, the US has recorded its lowest 24-hour death toll since it peaked in mid-April, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

A total of 2,094,069 people till now have contracted the disease in the US and 115,732 deaths have been reported. China Reports 49 More Coronavirus Cases, Beijing Tests Thousands Amid Fears of Second Wave of Infections.

As per the Johns Hopkins University data, a total of 7,912,981 people globally have tested positive of coronavirus and 433,394 deaths have been confirmed so far.