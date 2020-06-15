Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

US Records the Lowest COVID-19 Death Toll in Weeks With 382 Fatalities in Past 24-Hours: Johns Hopkins University

World ANI| Jun 15, 2020 12:16 PM IST
A+
A-
US Records the Lowest COVID-19 Death Toll in Weeks With 382 Fatalities in Past 24-Hours: Johns Hopkins University
Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Maryland, June 15: With 382 deaths due to coronavirus, the US has recorded its lowest 24-hour death toll since it peaked in mid-April, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

A total of 2,094,069 people till now have contracted the disease in the US and 115,732 deaths have been reported. China Reports 49 More Coronavirus Cases, Beijing Tests Thousands Amid Fears of Second Wave of Infections.

As per the Johns Hopkins University data, a total of 7,912,981 people globally have tested positive of coronavirus and 433,394 deaths have been confirmed so far.

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Scare COVID 19 Deaths in US COVID-19 Outbreak Johns Hopkins University Johns Hopkins University Data
You might also like
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter T Veena Ties Knot With Mohammad Riyas: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter T Veena Ties Knot With Mohammad Riyas: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
Viral

#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
News

India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
News

Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
News

'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Fact Check

Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement