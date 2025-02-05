The United States Postal Service said that it is no longer accepting packages from China and Hong Kong. The decision was announced on Tuesday, February 4. The decision came hours after an order by President Donald Trump took effect that ended the duty-free handling of these parcels. The US Postal Service also said that the flow of letters and flats from China and Hong Kong will not be impacted. Soon after the US Postal Service suspended inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong, Chinese e-commerce stocks fell. China To Probe Google Over Antitrust Violations, Hits Back With Counter Tariffs at US.

US Postal Service Says It Is Not Accepting Packages From China and Hong Kong

JUST IN: U.S. Postal Service says it’s no longer accepting packages from China and Hong Kong, effectively immediately pic.twitter.com/R7Lgu5whKu — BNO News (@BNONews) February 5, 2025

Chinese E-Commerce Stocks Fall

BREAKING: Chinese e-commerce stocks fall as the US Postal Service suspends inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)