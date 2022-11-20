Mumbai, November 20: In a shocking incident that took place in United Kingdom's Wales, a man died after falling 60 metres (200ft) from a mountain in Snowdonia. As per reports, the man fell from a mountain, which is one of the highest mountains in the country. Reportedly, the man who is said to be in his 50's is said to have died after succumbing to his injuries'.

According to a report in The Guardian, the man, who is said to be a walker allegedly fell from the Glyder Fach located in the Snowdonia national park. Reports said that emergency teams were put in for search and rescue when the man did not return to the Pen-y-Pass youth hostel.

As per reports, the walker was staying at Pen-y-Pass youth hostel since Wednesday. The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team which was scrambled into action said that the walker's body was found around midday on Thursday. The search operation also included a coastguard helicopter.

The rescuers said that the man was found on a "very steep and loose path" which connects the pathway to Bristle Ridge, which is one of the most popular climbing spots in Snowdonia. "It appears that the man had fallen some distance and has probably died as a result of his injuries," the rescuers added.

The man's body was brought down from the mountain to the base camp, post which, the rescuers informed the police. An investigation into the man’s death is likely to take place soon.

