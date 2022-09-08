Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving British monarch passed away today, September 8. The Queen breathed her last at her residence Balmoral Castle in Scotland, The news of the Queen's death comes after the doctors had raised concerns about her health and asked her to take rest.

With the passing away of the Queen, the question arises as to who will succeed Queen Elizabeth. As per reports, the first person in the list of succession is Prince Charles, who is the Prince of Wales. Prince Charles is the eldest son of the Queen and also the first in line to the throne. He is most likely to succeed Queen Elizabeth II. But it's not only Prince Charles who can take over the British throne.

As per the British Royal Line of Succession, there are not one or two but twelve royals in line for the throne. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who is the eldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana is the second in line to the throne followed by his son Prince George of Cambridge. The British Royal Line of Succession clearly states Prince George as the third in line after his father and grandfather to succeed the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96: Know Key Facts About Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch.

However, the list doesn't stop here. There's also a question as to where will Prince Harry, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Prince George's siblings Charlotte and Louis fit in the line of succession. After Prince William and Prince Prince George, the next people in the British line of succession include Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and lastly Princess Eugenie.

