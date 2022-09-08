Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, passed away after 70 years of reign in Scotland aged 96. "Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon", said Buckingham Palace.

Here are some facts about Queen Elizabeth II:

Did you know Queen Elizabeth II bought her wedding dress with World War II ration coupons? For her wedding to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen bought the material for her wedding dress using ration coupons that were issued during the second World War. She even returned donations from women around the United Kingdom. Who Will Become King and Succeed Queen Elizabeth II After More Than 70 Years on the British Throne? Know Here.

Queen Elizabeth II had a pet and interestingly her first horse was called Peggy. The Queen's grandfather King George V gave her the first horse, a Shetland pony called Peggy, as a gift. She has been riding them ever since she received the horse.

The Queen is the longest-reigning British monarch in history. Although she is one of the most popular and recognised woman across the globe, in her personal life, Queen Elizabeth II is a very private person.

Queen Elizabeth II never went to school. Yes, that's true. The Queen and her younger sister Princess Margaret, both were taught at home by private tutors. Although the Queen never went to school, she did study constitutional history and law when her father became King in 1936. She also learned French, German, and music during her homeschooling.

The 96-year-old British monarch is the only person in the United Kingdom who does not require a driver's license in order to drive on public roads.

Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret partied on the streets of London during World Ward 2. On May 8, 1945, when World War II ended, the Queen and her sister joined the massive crowd in the UK to celebrate the end of the war.

Did you know that Queen Elizabeth II was the first woman from the Royal Family to serve in the military? Yes, before she became Queen, Princess Elizabeth volunteered and worked as a truck driver and mechanic during World War II, thereby making her the woman from the royal family to serve the military.

