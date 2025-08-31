Washington DC, August 31: 'Skate', the fourth instalment in Electronic Arts' 'Skate' video game franchise, has unveiled its gameplay trailer. From publisher EA and developer Full Circle, the game will go into Early Access on September 16 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app, reported Variety. 'Skate' will be "free-to-download, cross-platform, and cross-progression, making it as accessible as possible for both longtime skate franchise fans, and newcomers alike," said EA as quoted by Variety. ‘Felt Genuinely Unsafe’: Sumona Chakravarti Reveals Her Car Was Mobbed by Maratha Quota Protesters in Mumbai; Netizens React, Say ‘Safer Than West Bengal’.

"Set in the vibrant city of San Vansterdam, 'skate.' is a multiplayer skateboarding destination offering a massive open world where players discover unique skate spots, land insane tricks and connect - or compete - with friends online," the game's description reads. "With four unique neighbourhoods - Hedgemont, Gullcrest, Market Mile and Brickswich - each offering its own distinct vibe and challenges, the city is a huge playground for skaters. From parks and plazas to rooftops and massive ramps, every corner is packed with skateable spots, including the House of Rolling Reverence, a former church transformed into a trick haven for skaters," the description of the game read.

Sega released the trailer on YouTube. Take a look at the trailer here. 'Skate.' is not just a return, it's a complete evolution of the franchise that's built to last as it's fans believe. Skate' executive producer Mike McCartney said. "Our goal with 'skate.' is to capture the freedom, creative expression and community of skateboarding, and share it with as many people as possible. From day one, our priority has been to honor the legacy of the franchise while pushing it into a bold new future - one built in partnership with our players."

