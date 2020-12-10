Fans of musician Ariana Grande have a reason to rejoice as her much-loved 2019 Sweetener, a world tour is coming to Netflix in the form of a concert movie. According to Variety, the concert movie titled 'Excuse Me, I Love You,' will premiere on Netflix globally on December 21. The 'Sweetener,' world tour featured several hits from the musician including '7 Rings,' 'No Tears Left to Cry,' and 'God Is a Woman.' Ariana Grande Teases Fans with Netflix’s New Project on Twitter; Singer Shares Black-and-White Photos and Tags the Streaming Giant

Besides these major hits, she also performed some of her blasts hits from the past like 'Love Me Harder,' 'Dangerous Woman,' and 'Side to Side. Online streamer Netflix has partnered with artists for concert films, including 'Springsteen on Broadway,' and 'Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall.' Lady Gaga Congratulates Ariana Grande for 200 Million Instagram Followers, Says ‘You’re a Queen! Wear That Crown’ (View Post)

Check Out Ariana Grande's Tweet Below:

dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u 🤍@netflix @netflixfilm #excusemeiloveyou pic.twitter.com/8Dl7U5VVXG — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 9, 2020

Netflix to also streamdocumentaries like Beyonce's 'Homecoming,' Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' Shawn Mendes' 'In Wonder,' and 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,' reported Variety.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)