Assam CM, Animal Husbandry Minister Visit RILEM in Rani Amid Outbreak of African Swine Fever in Pigs

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state's Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister Atul Bora on Monday visited Regional Institute of Livestock Entrepreneurship Management (RILEM) and ICAR-National Research Centre on Pig in Rani here amid the outbreak of African Swine Fever in pigs of the state."It was last reported in China in 2019. This year it started in Arunachal in January, and in Assam in February. 2600 deaths reported in Assam till date. We have decided to not go for culling now. We will create containment zone within 1 km radius of infected area and surveillance zone within 10 km," said Atul Bora. (ANI)

