Awareness Rally on Muscular Dystrophy Disease Held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A rally to spread awareness on Muscular Dystrophy Disease (MDD) was organised here in Hyderabad on Friday.Thousands of youngsters, children and elders affected by the disorder took part in the rally.Speaking to ANI, V Ravinder, a differently-abled person said: "We are taking out the rally to spread awareness on Muscular Dystrophy Disease. As many as 3,500 members have participated in the rally. Muscular Dystrophy Disease is a genetic disease which severely affects organs like lungs, heart and kidney. There is a general lack of awareness among people on this condition.""We request everyone to recognise us and our community. In India, around 2 lakh people have this debilitating disease of which 0.1 per cent are in Telangana," he said.Muscular Dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes muscle degeneration over time. (ANI)

