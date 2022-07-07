Bawaal co-actors, Jahnvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan gave a glimpse of their prep-up before the shoot of their film began. Both Janhvi and Varun took to their respective Instagram handles and shared their pictures from Poland, gearing up for the the shoot of Bawaal. In Varun Dhawan's Instagram story, the actor could be seen giving a brooding look, donning an indigo-colured shirt as a makeup artist fixes his hair from behind. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film by Nitesh Tiwari Goes on Floors in Lucknow.

As for the Dhadhak actor Janhvi, she shared a picture of her wearing an all-white bathgown as she clicked a stunning mirror selfie. The mirror was decorated with lights as a bunch of makep products were displayed on the desk of the table. Behind Janhvi there was a make-up artist, doing her hair.

Along with the Instagram post, Janhvi added a poll, making her fans guess whethe the shoot was to take place in the morning or evening shift. Earlier, Janhvi also shared a couple of pictures calling herself to be "third-wheeling" between couples Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal and director Nitesh Tiwari - Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is a social-drama. Recently both Varun and Janhvi announced that they had wrapped up their shoot for Bawaal in Amsterdam and headed for Poland.Bawaal marks the first collaboration of the lead cast Varun and Janhvi.The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to Star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Next; Film to Hit the Screens on April 7, 2023!

Meanwhile, talking about the Coolie No 1 actor, Varun, will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan's next horror-comedy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, which is all geared up to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. Janhvi, on the other hand, will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, which will stream directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022.

