Bengaluru, January 24: A class 7 student committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of her 29th-floor flat on Begur Road in southeast Bengaluru's Hulimavu area, police said on Wednesday. The only child of her parents, the 12-year-old girl was depressed, police said, without sharing further details.

No suicide note was found.

According to the police, a security guard of the apartment complex heard some noise at around 5 am on Tuesday and rushed to the corridor, where he saw the girl with injuries lying in a pool of blood. He immediately alerted representatives of the apartment association. Bengaluru Shocker: Lucknow Woman Jumps Off From 10 Floor in Nagenahalli Village Under Suspicious Circumstances, Dies.

She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. The girl's mother found her outside her room at around 4.30 am, and when asked why she was up so early, she gave a vague reply and went inside her room, he said. Karnataka Shocker: Depressed Over Obesity, MBBS Student Dies Suicide by Jumping From Hostel Building in Mangaluru.

"It's a suicide. We did not find any suicide notes, but we learned that the child was depressed. The post-mortem has been done, and we cannot reveal further details," he added. The girl's father, a software engineer, quit his job six months ago and got into stock trading, and her mother is a homemaker, police said.