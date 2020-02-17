Bodies of Missing TRS MLA's Sister, Her Family Recovered from Canal in Telangana

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Manohar Reddy's sister, her husband and daughter, who were missing since January 27, were found drowned in a canal at Alugunur in Karimnagar district on Monday."A family of three members, Satyanarayana Reddy, his wife Radha and their daughter went missing on January 27. A search operation was launched, but the family could not be traced," said Karimnagar Police Commissioner Kamalhasan Reddy."Today morning, a car was found drowned in Kakatiya canal at Alugunur, Karimnagar district. Immediately after receiving information, the police reached the spot and dragged the car out from the canal. There were bodies found and identified as Satyanarayana, his wife Radha and their daughter," he added.The official further shared that the "bodies were in decomposed stage and it was noticed that the car drowned in the canal a few days ago"."A case has been registered and the bodies have been shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. Reason for their death will be known after the autopsy report and investigation. Further probe is on," the police officer added.Manohar Reddy, who is MLA from Peddapalli, said, "On January 27, my sister and her family went out... and then they went missing. Today they (were) found dead in a drowned car. It is a very sad incident. The police are investigating the matter." (ANI)

