AI Startup Rivesa AI Reaches $1.2 Million Valuation as It Builds India's First Visual AI Engine for Business Automation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: Rivesa AI, one of India's fastest-emerging deep-tech startups, has achieved a valuation of USD 1.2 million, cementing its position as a rising force in the global AI automation ecosystem. At a time when markets are more selective than ever, this milestone reflects strong confidence in Rivesa's unique vision: an AI system that can see, understand, and act across digital workflows just like a human, but with machine speed.

Also Read | Did NCC DG Lt General Virendra Vats Say That Pakistani Drones Reached Delhi and Gujarat in May? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

Founded by Raj Jobalia and Hirdesh Mehta, Rivesa AI is building what many are calling the next evolution of automation: a visual search and execution engine that removes the need for deep integrations, engineering-heavy setup, or complicated onboarding. The company's goal is bold yet clear to empower businesses to operate at 10x the speed with 10% of the effort.

A Founder's Journey: From Personal Need to Global Vision

Also Read | Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections 2025: Congress Bags Over 50% of Sarpanch Posts in First Phase.

Rivesa AI began as a personal productivity experiment by founder Raj Jobalia, who was simultaneously trading financial markets and optimizing his own digital workflows. While building internal visual tracking tools, Raj uncovered a universal problem teams across industries were wasting hours navigating dashboards, switching between tools, manually monitoring data, and performing repetitive digital tasks.

Raj transformed this insight into a mission: to build an AI that could visually understand any screen and operate it autonomously. What began as a side project quickly evolved into a full-scale deep tech company.

Co-founder Hirdesh Mehta brought operational discipline and investor strategy, helping Rivesa mature into a structured, scalable business. Together, their dual leadership Raj's product and technology excellence paired with Hirdesh's operational and investor-focused execution has been key to Rivesa's rapid rise.

The Visual AI Engine: How Rivesa Works

Traditional automation tools rely on rigid integrations and require constant re-configuration. Rivesa AI takes a different approach.

It sees the screen. It understands context. It takes action.

By combining visual search, AI reasoning, and workflow automation, Rivesa allows teams to:

* Automate screen-based, repetitive tasks

* Operate across tools without integrations

* Reduce human oversight and manual reporting

* Speed up decision cycles

* Build autonomy into daily operations

In essence, Rivesa becomes a digital teammate one that sees, interprets, and performs work across your entire digital environment.

Why Rivesa AI Is Becoming Investor-Ready

Industry reports show that businesses adopting automation solutions experience 40-60% productivity gains within the first year. With global enterprises racing toward efficiency-led models, Rivesa enters with perfect timing and a differentiated thesis:

1. Visual Intelligence as the Interface

Rivesa interacts with systems as a human would by looking at the screen making it resilient and tool agnostic.

2. Unified Automation Layer .

A single AI layer connects reporting, monitoring, operations, and decision-making.

3. Extreme Accessibility

Even non-technical teams can deploy advanced automation without coding or integrations. This powerful combination has made Rivesa especially attractive to early investors and enterprise partners seeking real, scalable AI not hype-driven tools.

A $1.2 Million Valuation: What It Signals

The new valuation is a marker of:

* Strong early product-market alignment

* A large and urgent problem space

* A differentiated visual-first approach

* Leadership clarity and execution discipline

* Expanding investor interest in AI-native automation tools

"This is just the beginning," says founder Raj Jobalia. "In the next decade, businesses will not just use AI they will work with AI. Rivesa is built to be that layer: an AI that can see your tools, understand your workflows, and operate at a fundamentally different speed."

Visual data now outnumbers text data 100-to-1. Yet AI is still built for language. Rivesa exists to close that gap to be the operating system for the visual-first enterprise.

The Road Ahead: Building the Visual AI Infrastructure for the Future

With its valuation milestone reached, Rivesa AI is preparing for the next phase of expansion:

* Strengthening its core visual AI systems

* Launching new workflow libraries and capabilities

* Building a global brand presence

* Partnering with businesses seeking long-term automation transformation

* Expanding into finance, logistics, SaaS, and enterprise operations

As India grows into a global AI powerhouse, Rivesa stands as a strong example of high-impact innovation rooted in real-world challenges.

With Raj Jobalia leading product and technology, and Hirdesh Mehta driving operations and investor strategy, Rivesa AI is not simply building a tool it is defining an entirely new category: the visual AI operating system for modern enterprises. Rivesa AI's rise is more than a startup story. It is a signal. A new wave of AI is coming one that sees, understands, and acts. And Rivesa aims to lead it.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)