All India Business Community and Foundation (AIBCF) Convenes National Conference on Viksit Bharat in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 21: The National Conference on Mission Viksit Bharat 1947 To 2047 was organized by the All India Business & Community Foundation (AIBCF) on Thursday, 16th January, at the prestigious Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi, Delhi, aimed to foster the growth and recognition of small and medium-sized businesses, start-ups, individuals, and corporations across India.

The occasion was graced by distinguished international guests including H.E. Ms. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda to India, H.E. Prof. Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda to India, and Jules Debrailly, Trade Counsellor Embassy of France, adding to the event's global significance. Other guests of honours included Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi, Retd. IAS, Director General, Indian Institute of Public Administration, Dr. Manoj Garg, Retd. IAS, Hon. President - All India Business Community Foundation, Shri Amod Kumar Kanth, Retd. IPS, Founder & General Secretary, Prayas JAC Society, and Air Marshal VPS Rana PVSM, VSM (Retd.). The gathering attracted huge participation from several business leaders, CSR professionals, and numerous industry experts from across India. More than 200 delegates attended the event from various countries.

The summit, powered by Tata Steel, commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a warm welcome speech of Dr. Manoj Garg, Retd. IAS, Hon. President - All India Business Community Foundation.

Following him, Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi, Retd. IAS, Director General, Indian Institute of Public Administration, Shri Amod Kumar Kanth, Retd. IPS, Founder & General Secretary, Prayas JAC Society and Air Marshal VPS Rana PVSM, in their address to the gathering, highlighted the immense power harnessed when government and society at large join hands to work in convergence.

The event progressed with an engaging panel discussion on the theme 'Fostering Collective Action: Multi-Sector Collaboration for Promoting Ethics and Responsible Business Practices,' moderated by Dr. Somnath Singh, Deputy Director, UN Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI). During the course of the event, several Summit partners also showcased their corporate presentations bringing their projects to life on screen.

The summit recognized several individual professionals and business leaders in the respective fields with Business and Community Awards. A few of the award winners in the summit were:

* Shreyas Sathe, CEO, Hybrid AdTech Pvt. Ltd. (India)* Sadhasivam Mohanadas, Enterprise Architect Principal, Elevance Health Inc. (USA) * Agrani Punj, Head of International Business, Supervac Industries LLP (India)* Arnab Dey, Vice President, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (USA)* Naresh Babu Kilaru, Lead Observability Engineer, LexisNexis (India)* Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, Nutrelis Agro Foods (India)

And some of the prominent organizations were honoured with AIBCF CSR and Sustainability Awards for their CSR projects. These included prominent organizations such as Central Coalfields Limited, Panasonic Life Solutions India, Billion Hearts Beating Foundation, Haldia Energy Limited, Mobility India, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Bina Refinery (BR), and various others.

Concluding the event, in the vote of thanks Prashant Das, Secretary - All India Business & Community Foundation acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders and the sponsors - Tata Steel, SBI, REC, NTPC, NHPC, Canara Bank, Powergrid, National Insurance Company, Bank of India, Indian Oil, PNB, Oil India, LIC, ONGC, PSB, RCF etc. Prashant also reiterated dignitaries' agreement on the foundational vision of the summit.

