New Delhi, December 20: Apple has unveiled its list of most downloaded apps and games for 2024 across all its gadgets with charts localized for users in more than 30 countries and regions. In India, Zupee, a skill-based ludo gaming platform, has surged to new heights, ranking among the Top 2024 Free Games chart for the country on Apple's App Store.

The platform has leapfrogged to a user base of 100 million, solidifying its dominance in the online skill-based Ludo segment. Zupee has redefined how Indians engage with traditional games. With 6.6 billion gameplays recorded, the platform has become the go-to destination for Ludo enthusiasts nationwide.

The platform offers skill-based games where a player's success depends on their knowledge, attention, experience, and capabilities. By reshaping traditional gaming with innovation and responsibility, Zupee has cemented its position as a trusted leader in the online gaming world.

On December 9, Zupee Founder Dilsher Singh Malhi pointed to the company's focus on culturally rooted games and making them more engaging. He stated, "Gaming is one of the most fundamental needs of humans. What Zupee has done well is take deeply culturally rooted games, make them even more fun, and bring them online to the masses."

