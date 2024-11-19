NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 19: The International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA) is set to host 'BIOFEST 2024,' a two-day event on December 27-28, 2024, in Bangalore, featuring a Buyer Seller Meet and a Conclave focused on strengthening market linkages in the organic sector. The event will culminate with the Jaivik India Awards, honouring individuals and organizations making remarkable contributions to organic agriculture and its allied sector. This year is the 5th edition of the awards programme and the 20th year of its Inception. As India's leading knowledge and learning centre for organic agriculture, ICCOA has played a pivotal role in promoting all facets of organic farming across the country.

The organic market size in India is currently valued at Rs. 10,000 crores, despite organic production worth Rs. 95,000 crores. In comparison, the global market stands at Rs. 12,00,000 crores, highlighting a huge gap that needs to be addressed by enhancing connections between farmers/farmer groups and buyers. In this context, The Buyer-Seller Meet will play a key role in connecting farmers/FPOs with buyers, fostering business collaborations, and expanding market opportunities. ICCOA's past BSM programs have generated business for over INR 146 crores. The Conclave will bring together CEOs and policymakers, with an emphasis on updating knowledge on emerging technologies, changing regulations, and market dynamics. This will help address the current challenges in accessing markets. The focus will be on the knowledge economy, helping stakeholders stay updated with the latest information and strategies to adapt to the changing organic agriculture landscape. To register for the event kindly visit www.iccoa.org and youtube.com/watch?v=X5-6dX8m3x4&feature=shared

Call for Nominations for Jaivik India Awards

The Jaivik India Awards will recognize exceptional achievements in the organic sector, with a jury composed of esteemed members from the government, progressive organic farmers, researchers, exporters, and representatives from the organic and natural farming industries. The selection process will ensure transparency and fairness in awarding the most deserving candidates in the industry.

Additionally, awarded FPOs will be trained for export and will stand a chance to participate in Biofach Germany, one of the world's largest organic trade fairs, providing them with a global platform for growth.

ICCOA invites nominations from interested individuals and institutions until November 30, 2024. For more information, contact: +91- 9902745413

Award Categories

Farmers in Organic & Natural Farming (12 Farmers in 4 zones). (Farmer will also be awarded with cash prize). Government / State Govts / Agencies (6 Awards for their Pro-Organic Policies), North-East Region and Himalayan State (3 Awards), Other State (3 Awards), Exporters of Organic Products (6 Awards), North-East Region (3 Awards), Other States (3 Awards), Organic Brands in Domestic Markets (3 Awards), Companies with Direct Farmer Projects (6 Awards), Direct Farmer Projects-North-East Region (3 Awards), Direct Farmer Projects-Other Region (3 Awards), Certification Agencies (3 Awards), Regional Councils (3 Awards), Companies Marketing Organic Millets (3 Awards), FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisation) in Organic Business (6 Awards), FPOs from North-East Region (3 Awards), FPOs from Other Region (3 Awards), Best Research Institute (3 Awards), Organics / Natural Testing Labs (3 Awards) and Organic / Bio Inputs (3 Award).

International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture is India's leading knowledge and learning centre promoting organic agriculture and agribusiness. It also provides a platform for interaction to all stakeholders in the organic sector. Started in 2004 it has 20 years of experience and expertise working with organic sector - from farmers, traders, research and academic institutions to governments and policy makers. Having presence across 28 states of India, has supported nearly 3.7 lakh farmers to convert 1.46 lakh hectares into organic farming and facilitated formation of 268 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisation) with nearly 1.49 lakh farmers.

