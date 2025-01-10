New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment from April onwards for around six months.

The terminal was originally constructed 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Also Read | International Parity at Work Day 2025 Date and Significance: All About the Day That Highlights the Need of Equality and Inclusivity at Workplaces Globally.

It will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment, spearheaded by GMR Airports Limited-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The refurbishment will modernize key areas of the terminal and surrounding infrastructure, ensuring that T2 remains a top-tier facility in the global aviation landscape, capable of accommodating the evolving needs of passengers and supporting the airport's continued growth.

Also Read | India Women Beat Ireland Women by Six Wickets in IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025; Pratika Rawal, Tejal Hasabnis' Knocks Guide Hosts to Dominant Victory, Women in Blue Lead Series 1-0.

The refurbishment of Terminal 2 is part of DIAL's commitment to creating a world-class hub for travellers across India and Southeast Asia. The terminal and its associated apron have been serving passengers for over four decades, and with the rapid increase in air traffic, major upgrades are essential.

The Refurbished T2 will have new passenger boarding bridges. The Aerobridges will have autonomous docking technology, the first of its kind in India. Modern ceilings and skylight designs for a more appealing environment. Advanced flooring, and better road connectivity for passengers' convenience.

The enhancements will help accommodate the anticipated surge in domestic passenger numbers, with DIAL projecting that it will reach its maximum passenger capacity by FY 2025-26.

"The refurbishment of the four-decade-old Terminal 2 is the need of the hour. We, at DIAL, are committed to enhancing the overall passenger experience by upgrading key infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, and elevating passenger comfort," said the CEO of DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

With the terminal's projected passenger capacity expected to reach its peak by FY 2025-26, these enhancements will be crucial in supporting the growing demand for air travel, particularly for domestic passengers. This initiative is a key part of DIAL's long-term strategy to establish Delhi Airport as a leading hub for both domestic and international travellers," said the CEO of DIAL.

The refurbishment works are set to commence in the new fiscal year (FY 2025-26), with an expected completion date in Q2 of 2025-26.

Terminal 2 will undergo a temporary shutdown for approximately 4 to 6 months to complete these improvements. The temporary closure of Terminal 2 is expected to cause minimal disruption to operations, as the newly developed Terminal 1 will absorb the additional load, ensuring continued service to passengers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)