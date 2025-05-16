BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16: Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) held its second annual DEVSummit 2025 in Bengaluru. This two-day event brought together the largest gathering of Guidewire developers and partners to date. More than 1,500 Guidewire PartnerConnect consultants, customers, and experts participated to share knowledge, gain insights into the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry and technology, and foster innovation.

Also Read | Anti-Terror Operation in Jammu and Kashmir: 6 Terrorists Killed in 2 Major Operations in South Kashmir in 3 Days, Say Officials.

In the keynote, Mike Rosenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, Guidewire Software, and Diego Devalle, Chief Product Development Officer, Guidewire Software, discussed development trends in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, growth and success plans for Guidewire developers, and ideas to enhance the developer experience.

A key highlight of DEVSummit is the launch of Guidewire Technology Labs, a university partnership program designed in collaboration with universities and the Guidewire partner ecosystem to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Also Read | DA Relief for Government Employees: Supreme Court Asks West Bengal Govt to Pay 25% Dearness Allowance to State Govt Employees.

The Guidewire Intelligent Tech Curriculum at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, PES University, REVA University, SRM University, and Chennai Institute of Technology empowers students with early exposure to core solutions from Guidewire. It equips them with industry-relevant skills in technologies like Kubernetes, Docker, and Go. The program prepares students to be job-ready from Day 1 with enterprise-grade skills and in-demand cloud technologies, enhancing their employment prospects locally and globally.

"DEVSummit is more than just an event; it catalyzes innovation and collaboration within the Guidewire ecosystem and stands out as one of India's largest developer communities. DEVSummit represents a significant milestone in our growth journey in India, and we are dedicated to nurturing our ecosystem to deliver more value to our customers. The launch of Guidewire Technology Labs perfectly aligns with our broader expansion strategy. Our goal is to scale this program to additional universities in collaboration with our partner companies, extending our reach and fostering the next generation of experts to drive innovation from India on a global scale," said Mohammed Anzy S, Managing Director and Vice President of Engineering, Guidewire India.

The event featured P. Gopichand, Padma Bhushan awardee, All England Champion, and India's National Badminton Coach as a guest speaker.

Guidewire DEVSummit 2025, a two-day immersive experience for the Guidewire developer community and customers, featured six learning tracks with technical sessions, panel discussions, and coding challenges. Developers can track their progress via a dedicated mobile app that logs achievements. The journey is personalized and structured to progress from concept understanding to real-world application.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)