PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 1: Independent singer-songwriter and Gujarat's OG Rockstar Performer, Binny Sharma, has unveiled his latest single, It's You--a heartfelt love ballad celebrating deep companionship and cherished moments. Known for his powerful live performances and a voice that blends soul with energy, Binny continues to push creative boundaries with music that resonates with the heart.

A Song Inspired by Love and a Special Milestone

It's You is more than just a love song--it is deeply personal. Inspired by Binny's own journey of love, the track marks a special milestone: his wedding anniversary with his wife, filmmaker Shikha Dalal Sharma. The song beautifully captures the warmth of everlasting love, celebrating the little moments that define true companionship--morning coffees, soft glances, and laughter-filled cozy dates.

A Cinematic Vision by Shikha Dalal Sharma

Adding depth to the track, the official music video for It's You is directed by Shikha Dalal Sharma herself. As a filmmaker, she crafts a visual experience that perfectly matches the song's intimate and dreamy vibe, making it an even more special tribute to love. The video captures the cozy, romantic moments that inspired the song, making it a must-watch for fans.

A Melodic Collaboration with Ranjit Negi

The track features a soulful collaboration with Ranjit Negi, who has composed the song and co-written its lyrics. Their synergy results in a soothing yet emotionally charged composition, making It's You a song that lingers in the hearts of listeners.

Binny Sharma - The OG Rockstar of Gujarat & A Live Powerhouse

With a career spanning over 18 years and 5000+ electrifying live performances across the globe, Binny Sharma is a classically trained singer who has become a force in the independent music scene while simultaneously ruling the Bollywood live performance circuit. Whether through high-energy stage shows or deeply personal indie releases, Binny has mastered the art of connecting with audiences.

Notable Songs by Binny Sharma:

* Monarita - A fan-favorite from Trisha on the Rocks, directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, featuring Shaitaan fame Janki Bodiwala.

* Vande Mataram - A powerful original composition that went viral on Instagram, featuring top Gujarati film industry personalities.

* Mooch Swag - The Beard Anthem that became a cultural phenomenon, endorsed by Hrithik Roshan, KL Rahul, BeYouNick, and Kunal Kapoor.

* Tu Chhe - A soulful hit from the Gujarati film Dil Chemistry, ranked among the Top 10 Gujarati Songs of 2018.

* Howz That! - An energetic anthem for the Gujarati film Nikki, celebrating women's cricket.

Streaming Now on All Major Platforms

It's You is now available on all leading audio streaming platforms, with the official music video on YouTube. Fans can also catch exclusive BTS content, reels, and YouTube Shorts capturing the song's essence.

Watch & Listen:

Streaming Link: https://bfan.link/its-you-2

Official Music Video: https://youtu.be/CK5CBOz1s2g?si=KCg5SnsrU2fiZt7r

Binny Sharma's Official Links: https://linktr.ee/binnysharmamusic

