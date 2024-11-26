NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: The budget and mid-range segments of the smartphone marketplace cater to the majority of smartphone users. With brands reducing costs due to economies of scale, they pass on the benefits to consumers, offering feature-rich devices at competitive prices. Smartphones under Rs. 20,000 come with potent shooters, large batteries, and immersive displays. At the same time, these features are powered by fast processors that ensure the phone's uncompromising performance. Users looking to buy the best mobile phone under Rs. 20,000 can shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and enjoy attractive deals and discounts.

Some of the key features users can expect from top mobiles under Rs. 20,000 include LCD or AMOLED displays, robust batteries of 4,500-5,000 mAh capacity, and decent processors. Customers also get up to 8GB RAM, which ensures a seamless multitasking experience. On the other hand, models like the Infinix Note 40 Pro extend flagship features, such as a 108MP main camera and a dedicated power management chip.

Here are some of the best mobile phones under Rs. 20,000 that strike the ideal balance between price and performance.

realme 12+ 5G

Dubbed the Portrait Master, the realme 12+ 5G houses a 50MP Sony LYT-600 OlS main camera powered by the MasterShot algorithm. At the time of its launch, it was the country's first Sony OIS lens in the segment, rendering every video stable and every shot impeccable.

Redmi Note 13 5G

Boasting super-thin bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.3%, the Note 13 5G offers a large screen real estate to make every video immersive. The smartphone also comes with up to 8GB of virtual RAM, ensuring the device's lag-free and smooth performance.

Infinix Note 40 Pro

Bringing flagship features to the entry-level segment, the Infinix Note 40 Pro arguably offers the best price-to-performance ratio at this price range. One of its striking features is the wireless reverse charging, which allows users to power up other devices using the smartphone! Moreover, the Infinix X1 Cheetah Chip optimises charging to ensure the mobile phone remains operational for long hours.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

Another impressive model in this segment is the Galaxy F15, which flaunts the segment's only sAMOLED display and a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery. The display breathes life into the visuals, while the 6,000 mAh cell keeps the device running for two days on a single charge!

TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G

Similar to the Infinix Note 40 Pro, the TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G provides a premium experience to smartphone users in the segment. The phone's 64MP Pro Night Camera offers exceptional clarity even in low light settings, along with superior stabilisation on each pixel. The 32MP Ultra Clear selfie camera also extends several user-friendly modes, including HDR and Night Mode, ensuring ultra high-definition selfies every time.

Users looking to purchase a new device can choose from the best mobile phones under Rs. 20,000 mentioned above. By shopping for these models on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, customers can enjoy lucrative deals and discounts while paying for the smartphone in Easy EMIs.

Benefits of shopping for mobile phones under Rs. 20,000 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network allows you to shop from 1.5 lakh+ online and offline partner stores, with physical stores located in 4,000+ cities across the country. Here are some of the key benefits of shopping on the EMI Network:

* Easy EMIs: You can buy your favourite smartphone on Easy EMIs and divide the cost of the handset across several months. This allows you to easily afford your desired model.

* Long tenures: With tenures ranging from 1-60 months, you can buy the best mobile phone under Rs. 20,000 without worrying about exceeding your budget.

* Exclusive offers: Select models on the EMI Network come with exclusive perks, such as zero down payment schemes and free home delivery.

Thanks to such easy financing options, shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network makes any big-ticket purchase affordable and convenient. Simply choose your preferred Easy EMI plan and split the phone's price into bite-sized monthly instalments!

