Pakistan Cricket Team has been one of the giants of the cricketing world. With legends like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shahid Anwar, Inzamama-ul-Haq and many more up their ranks, they emerged as one of the top teams after limited overs cricket was introduced in the International arena. They won the Cricket World Cup in 1992 and also played the final against Australia in 1999. Being one of the most competitive teams, they also achieved several records along the line. For a long time Shahid Afridi held the record of being the fastest centurion in ODI cricket before Corey Anderson and AB de Villiers broke his record. Afridi achieved the record of having three of the fastest ODI centuries scored by a Pakistan cricketer. Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe by 10 Wickets in 2nd ODI 2024; Saim Ayub's Maiden Century, Abrar Ahmed's Four-Fer Help Visitors Level Series 1-1.

Pakistan youngster Saim Ayub scored the joint-third fastest century during Pakistan's three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in 2024. He is the first one to break in the dominance Shahid Afridi had in the list as he scored his century during in the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2024. Ayub is a very talented southpaw who has impressed already with his positive batting and the ability to score runs across every conditions. Fans eager to know the entire list of the fastest centurions of Pakistan cricket will get the entire information here.

Player Balls Opposition Shahid Afridi 37 Sri Lanka Shahid Afridi 45 India Shahid Afridi 53 Bangladesh Saim Ayub 53 Zimbabwe Sharjeel Khan 61 Ireland Fakhar Zaman 63 New Zealand

Saim Ayun joined an elite list of cricketers and also broke the dominance of Shahid Afridi after a long time. Pakistan had a poor start to the series and now Ayub's performance has brought them back into the series. Ayub's talent and ability promises a lot and Pakistan fans will hope he can create the same level of dominance as Shahid Afridi.

