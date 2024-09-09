SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 9: In a remarkable collaboration between academia and industry, students from Ignite India Education have gained invaluable hands-on experience while working on industrial projects for W.T.F - Witnessing True Fashion. The brand, which is rapidly rising in the fashion industry, recently hit a significant milestone of achieving Rs 1 Crore in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) within just three months of its official launch.

This partnership offered Ignite India Education students a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application. Under the mentorship of industry experts at W.T.F, the students were able to contribute directly to a fashion brand that embodies a bold, innovative spirit. W.T.F focuses on creating cutting-edge, sustainable streetwear for modern consumers, blending creativity with environmental consciousness.

The Collaboration: A Win-Win

The collaboration between W.T.F and Ignite India Education is a clear example of how academia and industry can work together for mutual benefit. For the students, the project was more than an academic exercise; it was a chance to immerse themselves in every step of the fashion production process. From researching the latest fashion trends and designing sketches to working with materials and participating in product development, the students gained firsthand experience of the fashion industry's demands.

Kumud Suman, Co-founder of W.T.F, was highly appreciative of the students' efforts and contributions. "The fresh perspectives brought by these talented students added tremendous value to our design process," he said. "Their creativity and hard work played a significant role in helping us meet the demands of the modern fashion market, which is as competitive as it is fast-paced." The students' involvement directly contributed to the success of W.T.F's latest collection, making them a vital part of the brand's journey to success.

Real-World Learning Experience

For the students of Ignite India Education, this collaboration provided invaluable insights into the real-world challenges faced by fashion designers and businesses. Krishna Nand Singh, COO of Ignite India Education, expressed pride in the students' achievements, saying, "We are proud to provide our students with opportunities like this. These hands-on experiences allow them to apply what they have learned and prepare them for the demands of the fashion industry. It's a learning-by-doing approach that we strongly believe in, as it equips them with the tools to succeed in their professional careers."

The experience also allowed students to observe how creativity can coexist with the business and commercial aspects of fashion. Working closely with W.T.F's design team, they learned how to balance aesthetics with functionality and sustainability. They gained exposure to the technical aspects of fabric selection, manufacturing constraints, and the intricacies of managing a fashion supply chain.

The Milestone Celebration

The Rs 1 Crore milestone celebration took place at the World Trade Center's Ultra High Lounge in Bangalore, bringing together industry professionals, the W.T.F team, and students from Ignite India Education.

This event was successfully executed in association with Cult 17, a renowned artist and celebrity management, music management, artist tours, and lifestyle marketing agency that has a strong presence in India and Dubai.

This event was marked by an electric atmosphere as attendees celebrated the success of the brand's latest collection and the monumental achievement in such a short time. The event also provided an opportunity for Ignite India Education students to showcase their work to a broader audience, highlighting the significance of practical, experiential learning in shaping the future of fashion.

Looking Ahead: Meraki 2024

Following the success of this collaboration, Ignite India Education is preparing to launch Meraki 2024, an annual event designed to provide students from class 10th to 12th a platform to showcase their creative talents. This unique initiative aims to encourage young talent to explore their passion for fashion, design, and the arts. Meraki 2024 will offer these students a chance to present their work to industry professionals, giving them early exposure to the competitive world of fashion. Registration details for Meraki 2024 can be found on the Registration Link.

The Future of Fashion Innovation

The partnership between W.T.F - Witnessing True Fashion and Ignite India Education highlights the importance of industry-academia collaborations in fostering future talent and innovation. With this milestone achievement, W.T.F continues to position itself as a trailblazer in the fashion industry, blending sustainability with trendsetting streetwear designs that resonate with today's consumers.

For Ignite India Education students, the opportunity to work on real-world projects has been instrumental in preparing them for successful careers in fashion. The exposure they've gained by working alongside professionals has provided them with the confidence and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the fashion industry. The collaboration has set a strong foundation for future projects, and both W.T.F and Ignite India Education are excited to continue working together to push the boundaries of what's possible in fashion.

About Ignite India Education

Ignite India Education - Best Coaching for NIFT NID NATA UCEED CEED is a leading institution offering coaching for NIFT NID and training for students aspiring to enter prestigious design, fashion, and art institutes, such as NIFT, NID, NATA, UCEED, and CEED. With a commitment to nurturing creativity and practical skills, Ignite India Education helps students gain the expertise they need to excel in their chosen fields. Two Know Visit - https://igniteindiaeducation.com/

About W.T.F - Witnessing True Fashion

W.T.F - Witnessing True Fashion is a fast-growing fashion brand specializing in affordable luxury streetwear with a focus on sustainability. The brand aims to provide high-quality hybrid wear that meets the needs of fashion-forward consumers who seek both style and functionality.

To Know More Visit - https://www.wtfwardrobe.com/

