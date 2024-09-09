World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year around the globe. World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 is on Tuesday, September 10. The day aims to raise awareness about the issue and assist those who are dealing with the loss of a loved one. Unfortunately, suicide has become the leading cause of death in many countries. Millions of people die by suicide every year. According to reports, the number of people dying by suicide every year has only increased. This can be attributed to issues like challenges in personal relationships, increasing competition, increasing levels of stress, financial issues, and struggles with mental health. Due to this, many families lose their loved ones. World Suicide Prevention Day aims to have open discussions about suicide and suicide prevention. The day focusses on preventing suicide through counselling and support, and encouraging those who are facing struggles to seek professional help whenever required. Suicide Prevention Month 2024 Significance and Activities: From Key Insights to Essential Actions - Everything You Need To Know.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 Date

World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 is on Tuesday, September 10.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 Theme

The World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 theme is 'changing the narrative on suicide.' The theme aims to raise awareness about the important of changing the way we talk about suicide.

World Suicide Prevention Day History

People are leading busier and hectic lifestyles. The modern life has everyone being constantly busy with little to no time for introspection. Unfortunately, as people do not get enough time to just sit with their thoughts and clear their head, it leads to several mental health issues, thereby increasing the risk of an outcome like suicide. To combat this issue, the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) started the World Suicide Prevention Day in 2003. The World Federation for Mental Health and the World Health Organisation initiated this day. The day was started with the main aim of preventing suicide by doing comprehensive research into suicidal behaviour, identifying the reasons behind it and raising awareness about warning signs of suicidal behaviour in a person and how to help them before it is too late.

World Suicide Prevention Day Significance

Suicide is a global health crisis. Suicide is a preventable cause of death. Many times, there are no obvious signs that a person is dealing with mental health issues and contemplating a big step like suicide. These issues often go overlooked. World Suicide Prevention Day is very significant as it encourages people to talk openly about their struggles with mental health and other issues. It also encourages people to talk about suicide and suicide prevention. In addition, it assists all those who have lost a loved one to suicide. By initiating these important conversations, awareness about the issues can be raised effectively, barriers can be broken down and a better culture of help and support can be created. Delhi University Asks College Heads to Counsel Students for Suicide Prevention.

World Suicide Prevention Day aims to spread one message, which is, suicide is preventable. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, offer your support and show some love before it's too late.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

