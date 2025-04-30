Turns Real User Journeys into Self-Maintaining Automated Tests, Ending the Era Defined by Human-Created Testing Models and the Guesswork They Required

Atlanta (Georgia) [US], April 30: As software teams increasingly rely on AI-generated code to build applications faster, traditional testing methods are becoming a critical bottleneck. Today, Katalon Inc., the category leader in AI-augmented software testing, announces the general availability of TrueTest™, the world's first AI-native automated testing system that continuously learns from real users in production to create and maintain test coverage that actually matters.

TrueTest eliminates guesswork and redefines the testing process. Traditional testing often relies on assumed user flows based on requirements documents or input from stakeholders. But real users rarely behave as expected. Guesswork leads to blind spots in test coverage, which TrueTest resolves by using actual production behavior as its source of truth.

Instead of relying on pre-scripted, guess-based models, TrueTest observes real customer behavior, identifies business-critical user journeys, and auto-generates test cases that reflect how the application is truly used. As applications evolve, TrueTest keeps pace by automatically updating tests without the need for manual maintenance or brittle scripts.

TrueTest was built from the ground up for the AI-native era. It does not treat AI as a bolt-on feature. It is an entirely new approach to quality, driven by usage, powered by intelligence, and built for change. Its key capabilities include:

* Live Usage Intelligence: Observes real user interactions in production and turns them into ready-to-run automated tests.

* Accelerates the Shift to Automation: Enables teams to quickly transition from legacy test scripts to intelligent automation with auto-generated tests.

* Self-Maintaining Test Suites: Frees QA teams from repetitive test upkeep by continuously adapting to application changes in real time. Automatically adapts to application changes, removing the manual effort for test upkeep.

* Prioritized Test Coverage: Highlights the most critical workflows based on actual user behavior, helping teams focus on what matters.

* Shared Visibility Across Teams: Gives QA, development, product, and even marketing teams a shared view of user journeys and digital experience quality.

"Model-based test automation was built on guesswork. TrueTest ends that era. By learning directly from real users in production, it delivers AI-generated, always-relevant automated test coverage, without the need for scripts or guesswork. This isn't a bolt-on AI feature; it is a ground-up reinvention of testing for the AI-native world. For the first time, QA has something every team wants: real visibility into how customers actually use their applications. Now, developers, product managers, and marketers are the ones asking to see what QA sees. TrueTest isn't just our vision. It is shaped by our customers, who asked for a better and smarter path to quality."

- Vu Lam, CEO of Katalon

Market Validation: 2025 State of Software Quality Report

According to Katalon's 2025 State of Software Quality Report, released earlier this month, 61% of QA teams are adopting AI tools to reduce repetitive tasks, and nearly half of QA pros surveyed report needing to update up to 30% of their test scripts on a regular basis.

These trends reflect a clear need for more intelligent automation. Teams want to spend less time on maintenance and more time delivering quality. TrueTest was created in direct response to this demand. It provides testing that adapts to real usage, maintains itself, and focuses on the experiences that matter most to users.

Trusted by Global Technology Leaders

Strategic partners across the QA and DevOps landscape are already embracing TrueTest™:

"TrueTest aligns perfectly with our mission to help clients release faster without compromising on quality. In modern CI/CD pipelines, test maintenance is often the hidden cost that slows everything down. By generating and updating tests based on real user behavior, TrueTest helps us eliminate that bottleneck entirely. Our teams now focus on enabling smarter quality engineering, while TrueTest ensures continuous coverage of what matters most."

-- Amalesh Mishra, Chief Growth Officer, QualityKiosk Technologies

"For us, innovation in software quality must be practical, scalable, and aligned with user outcomes. TrueTest checks all those boxes. It allows our teams to reduce test debt, accelerate feedback loops, and deliver continuous value across client applications. By turning real user behavior into self-maintaining tests, TrueTest gives our QA engineers superpowers and frees them to focus on optimizing digital experiences, not just catching bugs."

- Du Nguyen, Managing Director, KMS Technology

About Katalon

Katalon is the category leader in AI-augmented software testing, empowering hybrid testers--those blending manual, automation, and AI skills, to deliver exceptional digital experiences. Trusted by more than 30,000 QA and DevOps teams across 80+ countries, Katalon has been named a G2 Leader in software testing for 11 consecutive quarters. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Katalon helps teams accelerate software delivery and elevate quality through a powerful, integrated test automation platform, empowering them to release with speed and confidence.

