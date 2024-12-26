NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Metropolis Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's second-largest and most respected pathology laboratory chain, is proud to announce the launch of the 7th edition of its annual 'MedEngage Scholarship Programme 2024-25.' This year, the programme will support 350 medical students with scholarships, including 30 students who will receive research grants. Applications are now open for undergraduate and postgraduate medical students, including those pursuing MBBS in any year, as well as MD/MS/DNB training and the internship year.

Envisioned by Metropolis' Chairman Emeritus Dr. Sushil Shah, MedEngage Programme is a comprehensive medical outreach initiative aimed at nurturing young medical talent and shaping the future of healthcare in India. As part of this flagship CSR initiative, the 'MedEngage Scholarship Programme' has become one of the most impactful CSR efforts, benefiting 750 plus students since its inception in 2018. In addition to financial support, MedEngage provides students with access to Metropolis' world-class laboratory facilities, promoting academic research excellence. The programme also offers opportunities for observerships, laboratory tours, internships, and hosts MedTalk webinars featuring leading healthcare industry experts, providing valuable insights and expertise tailored for aspiring medical professionals.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said, "The MedEngage Scholarship Programme is designed to address the financial challenges faced by many talented medical students, enabling them to pursue their aspirations without hindrance. By providing scholarships and research grants, we aim to support students who are poised to make meaningful contributions to the healthcare sector. This initiative goes beyond financial assistance; it fosters innovation and equips future healthcare professionals with the resources they need to drive positive change in the field, ultimately improving patient care and healthcare outcomes."

Dr. Duru Shah, Chairperson, Metropolis Foundation, said, "Focusing on students from underprivileged backgrounds in aspirational districts across India has been a significant step forward, and we are deeply proud to have supported 60 such students through last year's program. By reaching out to those areas with the greatest need, we're not just providing funding for education; we're offering hope and inspiration to young minds who will go on to shape the future of healthcare in India. Our goal is to ensure that every deserving student has the opportunity to succeed and contribute to healthcare through this initiative."

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer & Group Head - CSR, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, "As a socially responsible organization, Metropolis is dedicated to fostering young medical talent across India through the expanded MedEngage program. This initiative provides students with opportunities to engage in academic research, innovation, and hands-on experience. Our team of medical experts will mentor students, guiding them in publishing research papers and cultivating their passion for innovation. Together, we are shaping the future of healthcare through collaboration and knowledge-sharing."

Since its inception, MedEngage has reached over 500 medical institutions, with more than 10,000 students registering for scholarships and other benefits. For more information on the MedEngage Scholarship Programme or to apply, students can visit www.med-engage.com. The application portal is open until 15th January 2025. For inquiries, students can contact the MedEngage Support Team at support@med-engage.com or reach out via WhatsApp at +91 9152211510.

Deloitte serves as the process partner for the MedEngage Scholarship Programme, and the applications will be evaluated by an eminent panel of jury members from the healthcare fraternity and external bodies. The scholarship beneficiaries will be announced in February 2025, followed by a felicitation ceremony in March 2025.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Medical students pursuing MBBS, MD/MS/DNB courses at any MCI-recognized college/university are eligible to apply.

- Applicants must be from government or private medical colleges.

- Priority is given to students from underprivileged families, particularly those from aspirational districts.

- Domicile in one of the 112 aspirational districts is required for students from those regions.

- Applicants must register through the MedEngage website and provide all required documentation for consideration.

MedEngage by Metropolis is dedicated to celebrating and honouring the young talents who represent the future leaders of the healthcare sector. The MedEngage Programme has received prestigious recognition, including the NATHealth Impact Award by the Healthcare Federation of India, as well as accolades from ASSOCHAM and leading media organizations.

Metropolis Foundation is the CSR arm of Metropolis Healthcare Limited, dedicated to making a positive impact on people's lives. Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDGs 3, 4, and 5, the Foundation focuses on education, health, gender equality, and women empowerment. For over four decades, Metropolis has been a pioneer in organizing impactful health camps and workshops, reaching diverse communities across India. Through collaborations with corporate organizations, educational institutions, government bodies, NGOs, wellness foundations, and other entities, the Foundation has driven meaningful social change.

Metropolis Foundation currently drives three key CSR programs: the MedEngage Medical Outreach Program, which provides scholarships, research grants, and mentorship to aspiring medical students; the Too Shy to Ask (TSTA) initiative, designed to promote open dialogue and awareness on sensitive health issues, particularly among adolescents and youth; and Preventive Healthcare Projects, which focus on encouraging preventive measures for better health outcomes in communities.

