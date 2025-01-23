BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Mindspace Business Parks REIT (BSE: 543217 | NSE: MINDSPACE) ('Mindspace REIT'), owner and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio, has secured a prestigious position among the top 10% in the Real Estate Investor (REI) Equity category for Real Estate Investment Trusts, as recognized in the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Assessment. The REIT has achieved an impressive score of 70 out of 100, highlighting Mindspace REIT's unwavering commitment to excellence in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance. This recognition highlights the strategic focus on embedding sustainability into its core operations and aligning with global best practices, reinforcing its responsibility to driving meaningful impact. Mindspace Business Parks REIT achieved a perfect score of 100/100 in the Transparency and Reporting Indicator under the Governance pillar, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of transparency, and accountability. This accomplishment emphasises Mindspace REIT's dedication to fostering trust and strengthening relationships with investors and stakeholders through clear, consistent, and reliable reporting practices. Ramesh Nair, CEO, Mindspace REIT said, "We are happy to be recognized in the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. This achievement reflects our strong focus on sustainability and governance, which are core to our operations. It validates our long-term strategy and efforts to align ESG initiatives with global best practices, driving positive impact. We remain committed to delivering lasting value to our stakeholders while setting benchmarks in responsible real estate development."

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025: Top Five Performers From India Against England Match.

Mindspace REIT is committed to surpassing industry benchmarks and setting new standards in sustainability and responsible real estate practices, including supply chain management, waste management, climate strategy, water management, and labour practices. With a strong emphasis on renewable energy integration and comprehensive Scope 3 emissions reporting, the REIT is leading impactful environmental initiatives. On the social front, it champions diversity and inclusion, proactive stakeholder engagement, and prioritizes the health and safety of its workforce. Looking ahead, Mindspace REIT remains steadfast in its mission to create meaningful, lasting impacts through innovation and sustainable growth. By consistently raising the bar, the REIT aims to deliver exceptional value to investors and stakeholders while shaping a future defined by responsible leadership and transformative progress.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | Layoffs: CNN To Lay Off Hundreds of Employees Amid Restructuring in TV Lineup and Lower Production Costs; NBC News Plan Job Cuts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)