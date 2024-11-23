PNN

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23: The 9-day Bhairav Ashtami Festival held in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, witnessed the creation of a magnificent 84,000-square-foot Rangoli that achieved a remarkable feat by entering the Indian Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

Organised under the guidance of National Saint Dr. Vasant Vijay Maharaj, the Peethadhishwar of Parshva Padmavati Shakti Peeth Dham, Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), along with the Akhil Bharatiya Batuk Bhairav Bhakt Mandal, the festival exemplified devotion and spirituality at its finest.

This extraordinary Rangoli beautifully showcased India's cultural heritage, spiritual gurus, and national heroes. It stood as a confluence of devotion and art, putting Neemuch on the global map.

Another world record was achieved during the event when 2024 varieties of sweets were offered to Lord Bhairav as a unique devotional offering. These unparalleled achievements will be recognised by over 50 organisations across India and abroad.

A Grand Festival of Devotion and Worship

Highlighting the significance of the festival, Dr Vasant Vijay Maharaj said, "The Kust Haran Mahayagna and Katha Sadhana conducted on Bhairav Ashtami hold immense importance. This grand Bhairav Ashtami Festival aims to pray to Lord Bhairav, a form of Lord Shiva, for protection against potential economic crises and pandemics affecting the country."

Each day of the festival featured an 8-pit Mahayagna, where 46 scholars from Kashi performed continuous worship rituals for nine days.

Esteemed Guests at the Festival

The grand celebration was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Madhya Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, MPs C.P. Joshi and Sudhir Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar, MLA Omprakash Saklecha, and many others.

This festival not only served as a platform for devotion but also stood as a remarkable effort to showcase India's rich cultural heritage through art and spirituality.

