Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27: Polka Pop, India's first homegrown flavoured sparkling water brand, has announced a Rs2.5 crore funding round led by The Chennai Angels. The round also saw participation from Bridge Young Things (BYT), new and existing investors, marking another significant milestone for the disruptive beverage brand.

Polka Pop is transforming the fizzy drink landscape with its unique offering: India's first sparkling water that's completely free of sugar, calories, and artificial sweeteners. The brand is pioneering the growth of the flavoured sparkling water category, an emerging segment poised to topple traditional sodas. With flavours like Lemon-Lime, Peach, Cranberry Orange, and Ginger already winning hearts, Polka Pop plans to introduce 5-6 exciting new flavours by this summer.

This funding marks the second time Polka Pop has raised capital, with its debut round supported by angel investors. The fresh infusion of Rs2.5 crore will fuel the brand's ambitions to scale operations, supercharge its Q-commerce-first strategy, and amplify brand awareness, paving the way for rapid growth.

"Our mission is to make fizz fun, guilt-free, and accessible for every health-conscious millennial and Gen Z consumer in India," said Gaurav Khemka, Founder and Managing Director of Polka Pop. "This funding is a testament to the category we're building and the incredible support from marquee investors. With it, we're set to expand our footprint, launch even more exciting flavours, and cement Polka Pop as the sparkling choice for modern India."

The Investment Director from The Chennai Angels, Murugan S (CEO, Southern Health Foods) shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Polka Pop is not just a product--it's a movement. We're thrilled to back a brand that's transforming how India enjoys fizz. Every time we interact with consumers, we see the love Polka Pop commands. This is a category with limitless potential, and Polka Pop is leading the charge with bold innovation and an unrelenting focus on quality."

Since its launch in January 2021, Polka Pop has made significant waves in the beverage market. Leveraging the growing popularity of quick-commerce platforms, the brand currently sells over 150,000 bottles per month and has ambitious plans to scale this to 500,000 bottles per month by December 2025. Polka Pop's success underscores the rise of the clean fizz category, offering Indians a refreshing, healthier alternative without compromise.

About The Chennai Angels:

The Chennai Angels (TCA) is one of India's most active Angel Investing groups. Founded in the year 2007, it is comprised of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders with a track record of starting and scaling large enterprises. Over the years, TCA has invested over INR 135 Cr across 80+ start-ups in India

