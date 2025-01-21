VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: From Jetha Lal's dramatic visit to Pakistan to Babita's modeling career and the thrilling stolen diamond episode, Kamal Maharshi has played a crucial role in shaping some of the most impactful storylines in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While audiences recognize him for his performances in television shows, ad films, and various entertainment projects, what many don't know is that Kamal Maharshi is much more than just an actor. He is an accomplished director, writer, and creative force, having directed several television shows, music videos, and over 300 advertising films.

But his talents don't stop there. Kamal Maharshi is also a trained singer and a music composer, and this Republic Day, he is embracing his passion for music in a big way. He steps into the spotlight as a singer, composer, and director with his latest patriotic anthem, "Bolo Vande Matram". Scheduled for release on January 20, 2025, the song carries a powerful message of unity and national pride. At a time when divisions based on religion and ideology continue to challenge social harmony, Kamal Maharshi aims to inspire Indians to stand together with his thought-provoking lyrics and heartfelt music.

Kamal Maharshi is a rare talent who seamlessly blends multiple creative disciplines, bringing together music, storytelling, and cinema in a way that leaves a lasting impact. His love for the country and his deep sense of responsibility as an artist reflect strongly in "Bolo Vande Matram." Through this musical tribute, he hopes to rekindle the spirit of unity among Indians, reminding them of the power of togetherness.

Speaking about the song, Kamal Maharshi shares, "Religious conflicts must come to an end because divided we fall, but united we rise. Our history has shown that when we stand together, we can overcome any challenge. This Republic Day, let's chant the words that once united us all in the struggle for independence--'Bolo Vande Matram'--and remind ourselves that our nation's strength lies in its unity."

The song, which will be released on Lotus Records' YouTube channel, is expected to strike a chord with audiences across the country. With its meaningful lyrics, uplifting melody, and Kamal Maharshi's passionate delivery, "Bolo Vande Matram" is more than just a song--it is a call to action for every Indian to rise above divisions and embrace a shared vision of progress and harmony.

For those who wish to connect with Kamal Maharshi and stay updated on his latest projects, follow him on his official Instagram profile: @kamalmaharshi1. You can also watch the official release of "Bolo Vande Matram" on Lotus Records' YouTube channel: Lotus Records.

This Republic Day, join Kamal Maharshi in spreading a message of peace, patriotism, and unity through the power of music. Let's come together and proudly say, Bolo Vande Matram!

